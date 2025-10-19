Police raid in Warren, stems from attempted murder of Macomb county gas station owner

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team helped the FBI and several other agencies make an arrest in the attempted murder of a prominent Macomb businessman Sunday afternoon.

Video of the arrest, at a residence on Rivard Avenue in Warren shows a heavy police presence pull up to the house, break down the door and enter the house.

The MCSO Swat team, Warren Police Department Drone Team FBI Violent Crimes and Gangs Task Force and MCSO Set were all invovled.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in the sweep. Police say he was involved in the Oct. 14 attempted murder of gas station owner Eddie Jawad that took place on Oct. 14. in Macomb Township.

"Detectives have been working around the clock, following leads and reviewing evidence.," a release from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. "The incident remains under active investigation. No further information is available at this time; however, additional details will be released as they become available."

Video obtained by Fox 2 earlier in the week shows the gunman lying in wait for a prominent Macomb businessman before attempting to kill him in broad daylight.

What we know:

The security camera footage fills in some of the gaps from Tuesday’s shooting in Macomb Township at the home of businessman Eddie Jawad.

At 9:29 a.m. a man can be seen walking slowly through a neighbor’s backyard in dark clothing, and appears to try to climb the wall into Jawad‘s large property.

The suspect waited for 45 minutes and hid between two parked cars in Jawad’s driveway. Then, at 10:14 a.m. as Jawad leaves his residence, the suspect fires shots.

The gunman runs across Jawad’s driveway, continuing to fire shots, more than a dozen, before he runs off.

John Cholette captured video of the suspected shooter.

"We heard the gunshots and saw him jump the wall, go to his car," Cholette said.

FOX 2: "What did you think when you saw all this?"

"I was blown back that this is happening over in Macomb," he said.