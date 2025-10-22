Eddie Jawad shooting: Suspect charged, motive still unknown after Macomb County businessman shot

The Brief Jasan Martin is facing charges for allegedly shooting Macomb County businessman Eddie Jawad. Authorities determined Martin used a borrowed vehicle with a stolen license plate affixed to it to drive to Macomb Township and shoot Jawad last week. Traffic cameras were used to track the vehicle and find Martin.



A man is facing numerous felony charges stemming from a shooting that wounded Macomb County businessman Eddie Jawad at his Macomb Township home.

Jasan Delana Martin, 32, is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm.

Jasan Martin

The backstory:

Jawad, who owns numerous gas stations in the area, was shot outside of his home last week.

Video showed a man walking through a neighbor's backyard in dark clothing the morning of Oct. 14. That person then climbed a wall onto Jawad's property on 24 Mile Road and waited for about 45 minutes between two parked vehicles for Jawad to come outside.

When Jawad exited his home, got into an SUV, and began driving down his driveway, the suspect ran out from his hiding spot and started shooting.

Jawad suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting.

Dig deeper:

The suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon during a raid in Warren.

A team consisting of members of the Sheriff's Office Swat team, Warren Police Department Drone Team FBI Violent Crimes and Gangs Task Force, and MCSO Set broke down the door of a home on Rivard Avenue and came out with Martin in custody.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said traffic cameras helped them track the vehicle used in the shooting. According to the sheriff, a black Ford Escape with a stolen license plate was spotted parked nearby at the time of the shooting, and Martin was seen fleeing the scene in that Escape.

Investigators determined that the plate was stolen from a Cadillac in Detroit, and ruled out that person as a suspect.

Using traffic cameras, police tracked the SUV to Detroit, where it was later spotted with the real license plate on it. Since the plate was now different, investigators used distinct markings, including brake dust, smudges, and bird poop to determine that the vehicle was the same one involved in the shooting, Wickersham said.

The vehicle belonged to a person from Eastpointe who matched the description of the suspect. Authorities questioned that person on Oct. 17, but released them after determining that they had loaned the vehicle to a family member at the time of the shooting. Ford tracking data confirmed areas the SUV was seen, including near the shooting, Wickersham said.

Once authorities determined where Martin was, he was arrested. The investigation included 23 search warrants being executed.

"This was a total effort of law enforcement at every level to get this individual in custody," Wickersham said.

Suspect's history:

Martin is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.

According to Lucido, Martin is currently on parole out of Ohio for armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unclear. Wickersham said an investigation into Martin's connection to Jawad is ongoing.

The sheriff also noted that this crime is not related to a Sheetz development near one of Jawad's gas stations, a project he has spoken out against.