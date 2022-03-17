More than 100 gallons of coolant leak into Ann Arbor apartment building
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 100 gallons of coolant left a green mess inside an Ann Arbor apartment building Wednesday evening.
Crews from the Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to the apartment at to 1107 South University just before 8:10 p.m. on reports of a green substance leaking.
They found that the coolant had leaked from a temperature control system on the 14th floor.
The chemical was deemed not hazardous as long as there was limited contact with it, and the property manager was working with a contractor to clean the mess.
