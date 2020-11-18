More than $20 million in designer jewelry seized at Detroit border

article

The United States Customs and Border Protection says field officers seized more than $20 million in designer jewelry at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel on Monday.

According to CBP, the jewelry was destined for a New York auction house to be appraised and sold on behalf of the owner. However, the glitzy jewelry was not declared when a courier service tried to bring it to a Detroit-based contact who was then supposed to get the jewelry to New York.

The driver of the vehicle stopped claimed no knowledge of the contents of the package and was returned to Canada.

The jewelry was seized and the owner was informed that was done as they had not properly declared it.

“For the traveling public, this example underscores the importance of knowing what is in their possession when attempting to make entry into the United States, and declaring it accordingly,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “Officers in Detroit did an excellent job in discovering and securing this high-value undeclared merchandise.”

