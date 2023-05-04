More than 60 concerts across five Metro Detroit venues have $25 tickets for sale

The return of Concert Week has arrived in Metro Detroit, with cheap admission up for grabs at several Southeast Michigan venues.

The cheap tickets can be purchased for dozens of artists and bands that are coming to the region this summer, including the likes of Dierks Bentley and Steve Miller Band, the Goo Goo Dolls and Ted Nugent, and the Beach Boys and Shinedown.

A variety of genres will be visiting Pine Knob in Clarkston, the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Sterling Heights, Little Caesars in Detroit, and Meadow Brook in Rochester.

Concert Week goes from May 10-16 and allows fans to visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see available concerts. Once they've picked a show, they can select a ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion."

Presales begin Tuesday, May 9 and general on-sale tickets for Concert Week starts Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. The cut-off for the discounted tickets is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Here is a breakdown of every show with tickets up for grabs during Concert Week. They include:

Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/2 Dierks Bentley

6/14 Matchbox Twenty

6/18 Weezer

6/25 TLC & Shaggy

6/29 Santana

7/2 Anita Baker

7/6 Garbage & Noel Gallagher

7/13 Bret Michaels

7/19 Big Time Rush

7/22 Barenaked Ladies

7/26 Avenged Sevenfold

8/2 Gov’t Mule

8/4 Culture Club

8/5 Kidz Bop

8/6 Mudvayne

8/9 Godsmack and Staind

8/12 Steve Miller Band

8/14 Ghost

8/16 5 Seconds of Summer

8/23 The Offspring

8/26 Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top

8/30 Foreigner

9/1 Disturbed

9/2 Beck & Phoenix

9/3 Pentatonix

9/5 Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

9/12 Shinedown

9/22 Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family

9/23 RIFF Fest featuring I Prevail

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/2 Louis Tomilnson

6/10 Cody Jinks

6/16 Young The Giant with Milky Chance

6/21 3 Doors Down

6/23 Don Toliver

6/24 Counting Crows

7/7 Yungblud

7/18 Sad Summer Festival featuring Taking Back Sunday

7/28 Clutch

7/29 Sublime with Rome & Slightly Stoopid

8/6 Rick Springfield

8/10 Darius Rucker

8/11 Ted Nugent

8/17 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

8/19 Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R

8/20 Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World

8/22 The All American Rejects

9/17 Dethklok and Babymetal

10/1 Måneskin

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/9 Dermot Kennedy

6/18 Charlie Puth

6/22 Lyle Lovett

6/24 Buddy Guy

6/28 Elvis Costello & The Imposters

7/6 Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne’s The Music of Def Leppard

7/9 Tori Amos

7/14 Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/29 Jason Mraz

8/20 The Beach Boys

Little Caesars Arena

6/14 Bryan Adams

7/17 Alicia Keys

8/18 LL Cool J

9/16 Duran Duran

Fox Theatre