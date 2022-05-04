Annual concert week has arrived in Metro Detroit, and that means cheap tickets for dozens of future performances this summer.

From HAIM and Halsey to Miranda Lambert and REO Speedwagon, and even some Doobie Brothers and Third Eye Blind, Live Nation and 313 Presents are offering tickets for more than 70 concerts for only $25.

The concerts are happening across five Southeast Michigan venues: Pine Knob, Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Meadow Brook.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 through Tuesday, May 10, or while supplies last.

RELATED: Say hello to the new but old Pine Knob

The tickets will go on sale at www.313Presents.com.

The complete list of concerts is below:

Advertisement

5/21/2022 Whiskey Myers - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/22/2022 Russ - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/25/2022 HAIM - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

5/27/2022 AJR - Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/29/2022 Halsey - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/3/2022 Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/8/2022 Styx and REO Speedwagon - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/10/2022 Jackson Browne - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/15/2022 Tears for Fears - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/17/2022 Josh Groban - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/18/2022 Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin - Little Caesars Arena

6/18/2022 Flogging Molly & The Interrupters - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/18/2022 Lee Brice - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/18/2022 Steely Dan - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/19/2022 4th Annual Jazz Spectacular featuring Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, David Sanborn and more - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/22/2022 The Chicks - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/24/2022 New Kids On The Block - Little Caesars Arena

6/25/2022 99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Brooks & Dunn - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/28/2022 My Morning Jacket - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/28/2022 Cheer Live - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/30/2022 Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/2/2022 ZZ Top - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/2/2022 Jack Johnson - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/3/2022 Barenaked Ladies - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/4/2022 The Doobie Brothers - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/5/2022 Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/8/2022 Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/9/2022 Third Eye Blind - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/10/2022 Detroit Symphony Orchestra / the Music of Harry Potter - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/12/2022 Train - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/16/2022 Norah Jones - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/17/2022 Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/22/2022 Bonnie Raitt - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/26/2022 Chicago and Brian Wilson - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/27/2022 Rod Stewart - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29/2022 Zac Brown Band - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/30/2022 RuPaul's Drag Race - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/30/2022 Chris Brown and Lil Baby - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/2/2022 OneRepublic - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/6/2022 Maren Morris - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/7/2022 Goo Goo Dolls - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/10/2022 Incubus - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/12/2022 LANY - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 Lauv - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 Ted Nugent - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/14/2022 The Beach Boys - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

8/14/2022 Dispatch and O.A.R. - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/16/2022 Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/17/2022 Swedish House Mafia - Little Caesars Arena

8/18/2022 Rise Against - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 Kidz Bop - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/21/2022 Korn and Evanescence - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/23/2022 Sammy Hagar & The Circle ~ 94.7 WCSX 35th Anniversary - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/26/2022 Blondie - Fox Theatre

8/26/2022 Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

8/26/2022 Keith Urban - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/27/2022 Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert - Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/1/2022 Wiz Khalifa and Logic - Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/3/2022 Wu-Tang Clan and Nas - Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/7/2022 The Black Keys - Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/9/2022 Jamey Johnson - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/10/2022 Il Volo - Fox Theatre

9/10/2022 Jon Pardi - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/18/2022 Chris Rock - Fox Theatre

9/21/2022 Shinedown - Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/24/2022 Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - Fox Theatre

9/24/2022 101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest featuring Disturbed - Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/29/2022 The Head and The Heart - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

10/4/2022 The Who - Little Caesars Arena

10/5/2022 Five Finger Death Punch - Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/8/2022 Bill Maher - Fox Theatre