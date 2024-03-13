Mosquitoes could arrive early this year due to warm weather in Michigan

As temperatures start climbing into the 60s and 70s, there is an abundance of standing water – which could attract mosquitoes earlier than expected in Michigan.

"There's going to be winners and losers. Some mosquitoes do really well when it warms up early," said Mark Vanderwerp, the manager of education and training at Rose Pest Solutions. "Others, for instance, the ones that are eggs right now, really don't care."

Temperature and moisture levels are important determinants of when mosquitoes become active and come out to bite.

"The larvee requires standing water, standing pools," Vanderwerp said. "So certainly, springtime flooding is fantastic for mosquitoes."

Detroit just finished its fourth warmest winter on record, with temperatures 6.5 degrees above the average high. While we didn't see a lot of snow, it was also quite wet. We ended winter with a surplus of rain – one inch and a quarter.

According to the Center of Disease Control, the peak season for mosquitoes is when temperatures are at their warmest, which would be the summer months in Michigan. For ticks, peak season is from May to August.

So will the warm weather and wet winter influence the mosquito and tick activity heading into the summer months? Only time will tell.