Mother of 4 on scooter killed by hit-and-run driver; family desperate for justice

The Brief Juan Smiley and her boyfriend were on a Lime scooter when they were run down on Detroit's east side. The hit-and-run driver killed Smiley and severely injured her boyfriend at E. Grand Boulevard and Gratiot at 1:22 a.m. Saturday. The mother of four was also a grandmother, and her family is calling for anyone who knows something, to say something.



A hit-and-run driver leaves a mother of four dead – her boyfriend severely injured, and police looking for the person behind the wheel.

Family and friends gathered in prayer at E. Grand Boulevard and Gratiot - just days after the death of 44-year-old Juan Smiley on Detroit's east side.

The backstory:

Police say she and boyfriend Djornan James were on a Lime scooter crossing Gratiot in the crosswalk at 1:22 a.m. Saturday. She was killed and James was critically hurt when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver.

"Can you imagine just leaving the person?" said Beverly Hunter, a family friend. "If you hit a dog you would stop. This was a person, this was a sister, a daughter, a mother, a grandmother."

Smiley's four children were left devastated.

"I'm trying to be strong for my little brother and my big siblings, because we all need each other," said Zy'rell, her daughter. "My mama don't want to see us like this."

Zy'rell, who is just 17, said she is worried about her siblings.

Hit-and-run victim Juan Smiley.

Smiley's daughter, Jessica Mayers, who is pregnant, says her mother, who already has three grandchildren, was thrilled another was on the way.

"She was really excited, she loved all her grandkids - her grandsons - her other granddaughter," Mayers said.

Detroit police joined the children and Smiley's parents and siblings - asking for people to come forward with information on who hit Juan Smiley early Saturday morning and left her to die in the street.

"She didn't deserve this," said Coletha White, Smiley's sister. "She didn't deserve to go out like this - y'all know you're wrong."

"We want you to turn yourselves in - everybody that's been involved in this - we just want you to turn yourselves in," said Makeeba Harris, Smiley's sister.

Everett Bell, Jr. is Smiley's father.

"You can run, but you won't get no rest," he said. "You have family too - and I ask you to do the right thing - please turn yourself in."

Detroit police need the public's help with this, while the close-knit family is desperate to bring this case closure and get justice for Juan.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always - you will remain anonymous.