Mother of 6-year-old boy killed in drive-by: 'I wish they had the death penalty here'

Detroit police are trying to find the person responsible for killing a six year old boy in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

The tragedy took place as Rylee Love was waiting for his dad to come home.

"He kept looking out the window as he’s going back-and-forth, eating a nugget, jumping on a table standing and looking at the window," said Tarhesha Love, his mother. "While the fourth time he looked out the window, I heard a pop sound and I see my baby collapse."

The drive-by shooting took place on Anglin Street on Detroit’s east side.

"When I see the blood rushing from his head, I said something happened. Somebody shot my baby. I don’t know what happened. something shot him," Tarhesha said.

Little Rylee was killed by a single bullet.

"This happened right in his house, he was just getting ready for bed, playing, and jumping around as usual," said Faye Love, his grandmother.

And in a blink of an eye - he was gone.

"There’s too many babies dying," his mother said. "They took my baby from me. they took my baby from me."

"It’s so senseless there’s no words, I have no words," Faye said. "I’m hurting right now, my grandbaby’s gone. I’ll never see him again."

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the person or people responsible for Rylee’s death.

"What was their point?" said Tarhesa. "They see kids riding their bikes up and down the street all day long. Why would you all open fire?"

"I want the individuals brought to justice. I want everybody involved with the death of my baby brought to justice. And I wish they had the death penalty here - because they need it."

If you would like to donate to the family, a GoFundMe for his funeral arrangements is HERE.