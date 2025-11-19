Mother of 6-year-old killed in drive-by gives emotional testimony

The Brief A judge is waiting to decide if a case of a 6-year-old's shooting death goes to trial. More testimony is required in the case of three men charged in the death of Rylee Love. An innocent bystander, Love was shot in the head during a drive-by on Anglin Street.



After a day of emotional testimony there has been no decision on whether three men charged with killing a 6-year-old child will go to trial.

The judge said he still needs to hear from a few more witnesses regarding the drive-by shooting on Anglin Street that took Rylee Love's life.

The backstory:

Wednesday’s hearing went about five hours. The court heard from several neighbors and investigating officers but the most emotional testimony came from the mother of Rylee Love.

At times, you could see her crying and wiping away tears while on the stand, as she relived the night her child died.

He was an innocent bystander of the drive-by, which police say led to the arrest of Deonate Cherry, Terrance Blue.. and Demontrel Wilson.

"Riley was jumping up and down, he was looking out the window, dancing in front of me," said his mother Tarhesa.

Rylee Love

Prosecutor: "What did you hear?"

Tarhesa: "A loud pop sound."

Prosecutor: "When you heard that loud pop sound where were you?"

Tarhesa: "Standing in front of Riley."

Prosecutor: "Where was Riley? Still in the front room?"

Tarhesa: "He was on the floor."

Prosecutor: "When Riley falls, what do you do?"

Tarhesa: "I pick him up, and I scream his name. He doesn't respond. I carry him to the bed."

Rylee had been shot in the head. The judge thanked the grieving mother for her courage in taking the stand.

Also as part of the hearing, scene photos and security video of the shooting were also displayed as evidence.

The hearing will resume on December 3.

The Source: Information for this story is from previous reporting and today's court hearing.

Suspects Deonate Cherry, Terrance Blue and Demontrel Wilson. Inset: Victim Rylee Love



