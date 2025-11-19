Suspects in Detroit drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old Rylee Love due in court

The Brief The men accused of a drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old Rylee Love are due in court Wednesday. Love was playing inside a Detroit home over the summer when he was struck by a bullet that had been fired outside. Authorities said the suspects were firing into a group of people, when one of the stray bullets entered the home and hit the boy.



Three men accused of committing a Detroit drive-by shooting that killed a child over the summer are due in court for a preliminary examination Wednesday.

A judge in Detroit's 36th District Court will decide whether Demontrel Wilson, 30, Deonate Cherry, 28, and Terrance Blue, 28, should stand trial for the shooting death of 6-year-old Rylee Love.

The backstory:

Around 9 p.m. on July 27, Detroit police responded to the area of Anglin Street and Stender Avenue for a report of gunfire.

Officers were flagged down by relatives at a home in the 17400 block of Anglin Street, where they found Love inside a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Rylee Love, 6, was killed in a drive-by shooting on July 27, 2025.

Love was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the suspects reportedly fired multiple rounds from a vehicle into a group of people standing near the intersection. The gunfire struck the home, killing Love, who was playing inside at the time.

Dig deeper:

Three weeks after Love's death, Wilson, Cherry, and Blue were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, conspiracy to discharge a firearm from a vehicle causing death, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death. Wilson and Blue were also charged with possessing a firearm while being felons.