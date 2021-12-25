Mother and 13-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Detroit

Around 4pm on Christmas Day, a 57-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter, who is handicapped, were found fatally shot in their home in the 18000 block of Prevost St.

The victim's family was scheduled to come over for Christmas dinner and had not heard from the residents, said DPD Chief James White in a press conference. They arrived at the home and looked through a bedroom window to discover the mother laying on the floor.

Detroit police are looking for 62-year-old Dwayne McDonald, the person of interest and the victim’s husband.

Dwayne McDonald (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Investigators said the incident happened around 5:45am. Police are unsure if McDonald is a victim, but are looking to speak to him regarding the double homicide.

He is believed to be driving a gray Buick Lucerne with Michigan license plate EKY4074.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313)596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.