Mother of Grosse Pointe teen killed in high-speed crash wants driver's parents charged

A year after a tragic crash in Grosse Pointe Farms involving teens and high speeds, a mother who lost her son in that crash says her search for justice isn't over.

According to a police report, the 16-year-old driver was going over 100 miles an hour in a 25-mile-an-hour zone when they lost control and crashed into a post, knocking it over and hitting a tree.

On November 17th of 2023, two teens were in a 2021 BMW X3 riding around when it happened.

"I was standing in the foyer of my house and listening to them saying there is a crash and your son didn’t make it," said his mother, Anne Vanker. "I cannot, all I could say was no."

A police report has the car going 100-plus miles an hour, 16-year-old Kiernan Tague was driving and survived.



Flynn Mackrell, 18, died on impact just one mile and five minutes after leaving his home.

"The lamp post is knocked down, and you're talking maybe 20 feet," she said. "The car flew in the air, flipped and hit the tree,"

In the months since that crash, Tague has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder.

"The black box is what shows us why it is second-degree murder," Vanker said. "Because at six seconds out, he's 100 percent, the accelerator was pushed down."

The mother of Mackrell, Anne Vanker, says Tague should not be the only one held responsible. She says the mother of that 16-year-old also needs accountability.

"What she did not do, but she could have done did she know there was this grave, potential grave, bodily harm or death to another person," she said.

She points to a pattern of excessive speed as evidenced in the police report and says Tague’s mother who purchased the vehicle - and could monitor his speed with an app - bears some responsibility.

"There is a mountain of evidence and she admitted through text. it scares me to the bone, it is not safe," she said.

Vanker says much like the parents of the Oxford school shooter. who were both found criminally responsible. That case set a precedent that should apply here as well.

"That is my belief that is what was brought to (Prosecutor) Kym Worthy's Office's attention"

Vanker has been in contact with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, but so far no additional charges have been filed.

The 16-year-old, Kiernan Tague, is still awaiting a trial date. Meanwhile, more evidence has been turned over to the prosecutor's office. There is no word if there will be additional charges.

Inset: Flynn Mackrell



