Mother helps negotiate son who fled police out of Detroit house

A barricaded situation ended Friday afternoon after the suspect's mother helped get him out of a Detroit home.

It started around 4:30 p.m. when officers pulled over a vehicle connected to drive-by shootings and an armed robbery. The vehicle had also been involved in a crash at Plymouth and Meyers just before, police said.

Three suspects ran from the vehicle. Two were caught, while the third went into a house in the 12000 block of Hartwell and barricaded himself.

His mother came to the house and negotiated with him until he eventually came out.