Mother of 3 killed in Detroit car crash, family needs help

A local family is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest after a mother of three was killed in a crash.

Rachel Adams died in a crash on Junction near Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old leaves behind three children ages 14, 6 and 4 years old.

Adams; sister Ashley remembers her as coming from a tough upbringing but was trying to do the best she could, for her kids.

"We struggled a lot, and that's why it leaves a burden on us," Ashley said. "Because we weren't prepared for anything like this to happen.

"Anybody who knew my sister knew that she had a good heart - and knew that if she had it, she would help others."

The family is looking for assistance from the public to help pay for Rachel's funeral and for help with her children.

If you would like to help the family, their GoFundMe page is HERE.

