Mother of 7 among dead in Detroit triple shooting early Friday morning

A mother of 7 kids is among the three dead at a housing unit on West Boston, near Joy Road. Detroit police have been investigating the triple shooting since early Friday morning.

Two adults were found shot dead inside a location on the 4000 block of W. Boston, while a third adult was found fatally shot in the area of Holmur and Boston.

The victims, two men and one woman, were discovered at around 2:26 a.m.

While police have declined to provide any other information, the female victim was identified as Janea Fletcher, according to family of the victim.

The mother is 32 years old, her aunt said.

"I really don't know much. They're just telling me my niece is in the house and she's just no longer with us, and she has seven kids," said Fletcher's aunt. "Like I don't know what to do. I'm just asking if anybody knows anything about this, to please feel free to let her family know or let the police know."

"This is just not fair. She's got seven kids, it's not fair," she added.

The children are between 2 and 17 years old.

Family said they weren't sure why the woman was at the house, which isn't hers. They also aren't aware of the other victims.

Detroit police are still investigating and asking anyone that can please contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Again.