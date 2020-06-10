Mother of Amazon driver facing felony for parking wrong way says arrest has tormented her son

The video of an Amazon delivery man getting arrested in Warren got an instant reaction from Mayor Jim Fouts and witnesses at the scene.



But now we are seeing the same arrest from a different point of view, which is leading to criminal charges and even more reaction from his family.

"For me to see that happen to my son with everything that is going on now - it's scary," said Diane Byles Bond, the Amazon driver's mother.

Her son is 23-year-old Jaylen Bond. That was him being placed under arrest Tuesday afternoon by Warren police. She, like so many others saw the arrest captured on cell phone video.

"It has really tormented my family, it's really tormented my son and that's who I am mainly concerned for," she said.

On Wednesday, Warren police showed the dash cam video leading up to the arrest.

According to police neighbors in the area were complaining for months that delivery drivers would illegally park on the wrong side of the road to deliver packages.

On video the exchange can be heard:

Police: "I told you to move and you decided to go deliver a package.

Bond: "I'm going to get a ticket for this?"

Police: "You are going to get more if you don't show me your license."

Bond: "I'm getting my license out; hey I'm getting it out."

Bond now faces felony charges of resisting arrest, failing to obey a lawful command and failure to produce a driver's license.

"Eleven times he asked for his driver's license. Eleven times. Had he worked with the officer he probably would've got a warning," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

"My son doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, he doesn't party," Diane said. "He doesn't do anything, but a felony? I don't understand it."

Amazon has issued a statement: "We see what others see in these videos, and it's unacceptable. We expect a swift investigation and full accountability for those involved. Amazon will deploy all necessary resources to investigate the matter with our delivery service provider, as well as to represent and support the driver."

"They know his character, they know what type of person he is," Diane said. "They know he is a well behaved young man."

Dwyer says from his vantage point it does not seem as if excessive force was used during the arrest however an internal investigation is underway. The officer is on paid leave in the meantime.