Warren Police recommending felony charges against Amazon driver for resisting arrest, failed to show ID

article

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told FOX 2 they will recommend felony charges against the Amazon delivery driver from Detroit who neighbors said did nothing wrong except for parking on the wrong side of the street.

Dwyer will meet with FOX 2 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about the arrest of an Amazon delivery driver and plans to release video of the arrest. Dwyer said charges against the 23-year-old driver from Detroit will be recommended for resisting arrest and failing to show ID after being asked 11 times.

On Tuesday, Warren police arrested an Amazon delivery driver after witnesses and neighbors said all he did was park the wrong way on the street. Police told FOX 2 late Tuesday night the incident is being reviewed, but Warren Mayor Jim Fouts took to Facebook calling for one of his own officers to be fired and subject to a criminal investigation after an altercation with an Amazon driver. Fouts removed the post a few minutes later, after talking with Dwyer.

While Dwyer wouldn't talk Tuesday, a publicly shared Facebook Live video shows what happens and it starts with the Amazon delivery man on the ground detained by police.

“I delivered to her," he says to police.

“I can attest to it, he put the box in my hand," said witness Diana Gouim.

Neighbors said he was delivering packages around 2 p.m. on Engleman. He dropped off a package and turned around and a Warren police officer as there.

Advertisement

“And he was so polite to my neighbor, he offered to put it on the chair for her because it was heavy," said neighbor Geri Cheatham.

“From when my sister walked in the house and then walked back out, the cop had him on the ground and cuffed and was calling for back-up," said witness Jim Michaels.

RELATED: Family files federal lawsuit against Sterling Heights Police alleging racial bias in 2019 arrest

In the Facebook video, backup arrived just a few moments later. Cheatham said the police response was 'ridiculous'.

“He was scared. He was scared. I don’t blame him. It could have gotten out of control totally,” Cheatham said.

We are told Amazon was notified and another employee took the truck from the scene. A statement from the company reads:

“We see what others see in this video, and it’s unacceptable. We expect a swift investigation and full accountability for those involved. Amazon will deploy all necessary resources to investigate the matter with our Delivery Service Provider, as well as to represent and support the driver," said Deborah Bass, an Amazon spokesperson. Mayor Fouts created a new post on Facebook, saying, "I received several phone calls regarding this incident requiring me to make a statement that any type of aggressive behavior is not tolerated. I was upset that one individual could possibly besmirch the fine reputation of Warren police officers."