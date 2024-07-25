Mothers of children killed in Detroit continue seeking justice as cases go unsolved

Six mothers, bearing the memories of their sons and daughters who they lost to gun violence in Detroit, united with community members on the city's west side to release balloons as a tribute to them.

Five of the murders remain unsolved, while one is in court right now.

The mothers are dedicated to ensuring their children's unsolved murder cases, along with those of other victims, remain alive and top of mind.

One of the mothers, Tabitha Nahabedian, said she remembers her daughter Hayden Davis as a "beautiful person."

Davis, who was a 28-year-old transgender nurse assistant, was murdered two years ago at Lesure Street and Fenkell Avenue – the exact location of Thursday's balloon release.

"She jumped into the LGBT community and started being a helper," Nahabedian said. "She would find children that were on the street and didn’t have anywhere to go because they were either abused by a parent or not accepted by a family member, and she would find what they call ‘Safe Haven’ homes."

Alisa Sanders, who was at the balloon release as well, lost her son Derrell Rockette.

Rockette, also known as "BaeBae," was shot and killed Dec. 10, 2022, on Ashton Street on Detroit's northwest side.

"He was a giver. He gave back to the community, especially the elders," Sanders said. "Every 4th of July, he did a 4th of July picnic for the kids, and in August (2022) he did a backpack drive. So he was a hard worker; giver."

These moms, who have endured the pain of losing their children, became relentless crusaders against violent crime through their grassroots group "Mothers Keeping Boots on the Ground."

The nonprofit seeks to offer support to families in pursuit of justice for their children's unsolved murder cases.

"It’s a great thing for me to know that I can be a help to other families that are going through what I'm going through," Sanders said. "It's a struggle everyday, but it helps me to know that I’m a blessing and a help for someone else."

Together, the group is turning grief into action while still searching for their own peace and closure.

"It’s really difficult to do this every year, and it’s really tough," Nahabedian said. "It’s really tough."