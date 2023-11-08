Motor City Comic Con, The Grinch musical, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

Nerd out at Comic Con, get into the holiday spirit at How The Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical, and more this weekend. Here's what's going on:

Motor City Comic Con

Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

The fall edition of this pop culture event will bring David Harbour, Jimmy Hart, James and Oliver Phelps, and other celebs to Michigan.

Comic Con also includes an artist alley, merch for sale, an escape room, and more.

Adult tickets start at $30. Get them here.

BourbonRest

Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11

Urbanrest Brewing Co. in Ferndale

Urbanrest Brewing Co. is celebrating barrel-aged brews at BourbonRest.

Head to the Ferndale brewery this weekend for numerous beer releases, live entertainment, specialty glasses for sale, and more.

Learn more.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical

Wednesday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 12

Fox Theatre in Detroit

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" musical in Detroit.

This event brings the movie to life on stage during numerous showings this week and weekend.

Get tickets.

Michigan Tattoo Convention

Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12

Monroe County Fair

Get a tattoo from dozens of artists from around the country.

The expo also includes visits from "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" cast members John Dugan, Allen Danziger, and William Vail, along with "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4" cast members Lisa Wilcox, Toy Newkirk, and Danny Hassle.

Christmas in Clawson Craft Show

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clawson High School

Get your holiday shopping started this weekend at the annual Christmas in Clawson Craft Show.

The event includes more than 175 juried artists, a bake sale, visits with Santa, and more.

Admission is $5. Children 13 and younger are free.

Learn more.

The Old Mill ParaFest

Saturday, Nov. 11

The Old Mill in Dundee

Embrace the things that go bump in the night at this event dedicated to the paranormal.

ParaFest features speakers, including ghost hunters and mediums, and the mill that is rumored to be haunted.

Convention and VIP tickets are available. VIP tickets include access to a gathering after the event with the speakers and hosts. Tickets to the convention are $40, and VIP tickets are $65.

Get tickets.