Motor City Furry Con evacuated after reported bomb threat in Ypsilanti

Friday afternoon, just as hundreds of people were arriving at an Ypsilanti hotel for the Motor City Furry Convention, a bomb threat was reportedly called in to the hotel, forcing participants, guests, and employees outside.

Motor City Furry Con started on Friday at Ypsilanti's Marriott Hotel but according to Twitter user CassidyTheCivet, as soon as they arrived for the opening of the convention, someone sent in a bomb threat and they were evacuated to the neighboring golf course.

The hotel is on the grounds of the Eagle Crest Golf Club and Cassidy's video shows hundreds of people on the golf course grounds as a Washtenaw County Sheriff Deputy arrives.

The sheriff's office confirmed that a threat was made and the building was evacuated as they searched the premises.

The furry fandom involves people are interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals.

According to the Motor City Furry Convention website, the convention "is Michigan's 18+ anthropomorphic appreciation convention, for furries and furry fans alike."

The MCFC is set to run through March 26 in Ypsilanti.