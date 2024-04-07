Motor City Furry Convention reopens after bomb threat

Just before 9 a.m. April 7, the Motor City Furry Convention, held at the Ann Arbor Marriott in Ypsilanti was evacuated.

This was the second year in a row a threat was lobbied against the convention, causing the host hotel to be searched before the convention was allowed to continue.

The threat read in part, "Bombs are in several hotel rooms, in several vehicles and roof tops. There are sharpnel and fuel bombs, bring the fire department. Bombs will detonate within an hour of receiving this email. Next time we will kill you without warning, repent for your sins. We are here to send a message not kill anyone so it is imperative you evacuate the building."

Police searched the building and found the threat not to be credible.