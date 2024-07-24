Motor City Haunt Club cancels 2024 Haunted Garage Sale after nearly 2 decades

After 18 years of ghoulish sales, the Motor City Haunt Club's (MCHC) Haunted Garage Sale is calling it quits this year.

According to the Haunt Club, an increase in the area coupled with the work it took to plan the end-of-summer spooky garage sale led to the decision not to host a 2024 event.

The Haunted Garage Sale started as a small event where Halloween props were swapped before ballooning into the all-day event in Dearborn that horror enthusiasts have grown to love.

"While we will miss the camaraderie that the event brings, limited resources have brought us to this conclusion. We will continue to be Southeastern Michigan's clearinghouse for all things Halloween, as we have for almost the last 20 years," MCHC wrote in a post announcing the decision.