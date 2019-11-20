Motor City Match winners open businesses on Avenue of Fashion

Three winners of the Motor City cash award officially opened doors for business Wednesday on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion in Detroit.

Now that the construction is almost over, the avenue is coming to life again.

"Krispy Addicts clothing boutique is being addicted to being crispy," said co-owner Charles Micheaux.

The grand opening is November 30 -- Small Business Saturday.

"When you walk in here you're actually walking into a dream, a manifestation of black men who had 1 idea," he said.

"The Avenue of Fashion is home for me. I grew up in this area. I took piano lessons in this area," said Sevyn Jones of Skin Bar VII.

That's why Jones felt like this is where she had to open her first spa.

"We specialize in skincare, so we do, facials chemical peels, derma planing, micro-needling," she said.

And there are plenty of high-end skincare products to choose from like Farm House Fresh.

"This is also one of Oprah's favorites," she said.

"Good Times on the Avenue is a fine casual dining, where you can come have a good time, good food, good drinks, and you can be with good people," said LaDonna Reynolds.

These three businesses were all awarded cash from Motor City Match to launch their businesses.

"It took me three years to get this building together and now small business Saturday is the day we finally get to shine," Jones said.