The Motor City meets Monopoly with the new Detroit Edition, out now

Detroit is the newest destination for the game Monopoly, made by creative minds at Top Trumps USA - and now you can play it.

FOX 2 first told you about the project last April, when Top Trumps was collecting submitted ideas for the game.

Now, for $44.95, you can play Monopoly and buy, sell and trade real estate with all the Motor City landmarks we know and love.

Featured in the game are American Coney Island, Belle Isle, Eastern Market, DTW and more.

"It's Detroit's time," said Tim Barney, a sales executive with Top Trumps to FOX 2 last April. Barney oversees the Midwest region for the company and is tasked with sorting through what should belong on a Detroit-based monopoly game.

Officially licensed by Hasbro to make the games, the company has been doing versions for the past 20 years.

"City editions (of Monopoly) are the coolest, most fun things we create. We really get a sense from people and how much pride they take in their city," he told FOX 2. "We see a lot of that in Detroit."

With every remake of the game, some staples remain the same. The four corners, GO, Free Parking, JAIL, and Go to Jail, will remain - as will the classic pieces like a thimble, a boot and a dog.

To order the game, go to the website HERE.

If you'd like to learn more, Top Trumps' description is below:

Inside the box, you'll discover premium components, from the custom Detroit-themed board to the money pack and classic tokens. The set includes 1 Instruction Sheet, 1 Deck of 60 Cards, 1 Money Pack, 8 Tokens, 2 Dice, 32 Houses, and 12 Hotels. Designed for 2-6 players.

