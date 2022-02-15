MotorCity Casino lifts mask requirement for guests vaccinated against COVID-19

Motor City Casino is lifting its mask mandate for guests fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

According to the Detroit casino's website, beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 17, anyone who has completed their full series of vaccine shots, whether that's two from Moderna and Pfizer or one from Johnson & Johnson, will no longer need to wear face coverings.

Masks are still required for those not fully vaccinated.

It's the first policy update the casino has put in place since November 2021. Neither Greektown nor MGM Grand Detroit have updated their mask policy, according to their websites.

Most county health departments in Michigan that had previously ordered mask rules for schools are now lifting the requirement. The fast falling rate of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan and the U.S. have enabled states to ease some of their strictest health rules.

Washtenaw, Wayne, and Oakland counties all relaxed their rules last week.