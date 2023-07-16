Motorcyclist dead after crash in Southwest Detroit, driver flees scene

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Detroit on Sunday.

The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. in the area of Lawndale and Lane.

A male in his 20s was traveling on his motorcycle when a white-colored van turned in front of him, causing the motorcycle to lose control and crash nearby. The suspect fled the location in the white van.

The male on the motorcycle died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect in the white van left the scene after the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call DPD at (313) 596-2260 or 1-800-SpeakUp.

