Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup on 12 Mile in Warren

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a truck Thursday morning in Warren.

Police said the motorcyclist was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on 12 Mile when he hit a pickup truck near Imperial around 7:35 a.m. Witnesses administered CPR to the motorcyclist until first responders arrived.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It's unclear if the motorcyclist was under the influence at the time of the crash. An autopsy will be performed to determine if he was impaired. The pickup driver, who did not suffer injuries, was not impaired.