Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Monroe County

A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after losing control on a curve in Monroe County.

Police said the 62-year-old Adrian man was on Oakville Waltz Road near Tuttle Hill Road in London Township when he lost control just after 11:40 p.m. He ran off the road into the ditch and fell off the bike.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatal crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Tpr. Cole Martin of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.