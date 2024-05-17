Motorcyclist fatally injured in Commerce Township crash after driver pulls in front of him

A 57-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash after another driver pulled out in front of him in Commerce Township Thursday.

The victim, Gary Michael Kingins from Saginaw, was riding westbound on Sleeth Road at Marcello Drive at 4:30 p.m. at the time of the crash.

A 60-year-old Farmington Hills woman in a 2024 Ford Edge was headed east on Sleeth when she made a left turn onto Marcello Drive, hitting Kingins.

Paramedics from the Commerce Township Fire Department transported Kingins to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated at the scene. Police say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

