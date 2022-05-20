Motorcyclist hit by distracted driver in west Michigan

Police believe a driver was distracted when she hit a motorcyclist Thursday in west Michigan.

A 29-year-old Rothbury man was riding his Yamaha motorcycle east on 1 Mile Road in Wilcox Township when a driver headed west in a Toyota Rav4 crossed the centerline and hit him.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but he suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver in the Rav4, a 47-year-old Scottville woman, was not hurt.

Police are using the crash to remind drivers to watch for motorcyclists.