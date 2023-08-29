Motorcyclist killed after being hit by wrong-way driver in Clinton Twp

A 27-year-old father of two kids died early Monday morning while riding his motorcycle to work when he collided with a truck going the wrong way down Gratiot.

It was around 5:30 Monday when Luke Williford was heading to work on his motorcycle on 12 Mile in Roseville when he collided with a pickup truck going the wrong way on Gratiot.

The truck was going north in the southbound lanes as Luke was going west on 12 Mile. Video showed the truck stopped at scene and is cooperating with the police.

His cousin, Erik Stark, said Luke was a good man who was putting his life back together.

"He did do a term in prison. If the purpose of prison is to reform, Luke is the ultimate statistic. He came right out, got back to work, started loving his kids, digging into his community," Stark said.

Luke was the father of two and Stark said he comes from a religious community who are offering support.

"We are so overwhelmed by the prayer and support from the community," Stark said.

There's no word why the truck driver was going the wrong way but police are investigating.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Luke's children, Hayden Keagan.

"For the kids. Luke was a big giver, he worked endlessly to support his family and his children. We want to continue seeing the legacy get paid forward to them," Stark said.

