Motorcyclist killed on Memorial Day after truck turns in front of him in Oakland County

A motorcyclist was killed at a notorious intersection in northern Oakland County when a pickup truck turned in front of them, causing a crash.

Michigan State Police responded around 10 a.m. on Memorial Day when the dispatch center received calls of a two-vehicle crash in Holly Township.

The incident happened at Holly Road and Belford, which is near Baldwin Lake and west of I-75.

Preliminary information from state police found a 2002 Chevy pickup truck was heading southbound on Holly Road before making a left turn. At the same time, a 53-year-old man traveling on a 2002 Honda motorcycle was driving northbound on Holly Road.

As he approached the intersection at Belford, the truck turned in front of the motorcycle, causing a crash.

Police said the motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is important with summer right around the corner that we look twice for motorcycles." First Lt. Mike Shaw said. "We all need to share the road together and make sure we remain alert."

The 66-year-old driver of the pickup truck was from Novi. He was not hurt.