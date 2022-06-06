Motorcyclist killed on Woodward when drunk driver pulls in front of him, sheriff says

The Oakland County Sheriff said a 24-year-old Warren man was killed Sunday night when a car pulled in front of him on Woodward and police said the responsible driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Woodward Ave near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac.

Joseph Streetman, 24, was riding his 2013 Harley-Davidson north on Woodward when a 2005 Cadillac CTS turned in front him, causing Streetman to crash into the car.

Streetman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 63-year-old man from Pontiac, was not injured. However, the sheriff said he was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

A blood sample was taken and the results are still pending. He's being held in the Oakland County Jail and the crash is still under investigation.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Motorcyclist killed on I-75 as car swerves to avoid fallen MDOT electronic construction sign