Motorcyclist killed on I-75 as car swerves to avoid fallen MDOT electronic construction sign

Michigan State Police said a motorcyclist was killed on I-75 late Sunday night when a car driving in the lane next to them swerved to avoid a fallen construction sign and sideswiped the motorcycle.

According to MSP, the crash happened around 11:30 Saturday night in the northbound lanes of I-75 at Clark in the city of Detroit and involved two different crashes.

The first crash involved two cars and took out an MDOT electronic construction sign. It fell and landed in the left lane of northbound I-75. Another vehicle in the left lane swerved to avoid hitting it but there was a motorcyclist in the next lane.

That car hit the motorcycle, killing the driver.

Police said they've identified the motorcyclist and their family has been notified. Their name was not released.

The driver of the passenger car was not hurt.

Troopers are still investigating. It's unknown if there will be any charges filed against the driver of that car.