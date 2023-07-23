MSP arrest 2 men with a rifle, brass knuckles and a dozen daggers in the car

article

Michigan State Police arrested a man with a rifle, brass knuckles and a dozen daggers in his car.

Troopers pulled the driver over around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for drifting onto the shoulder of M-53 in Washington Township. MSP says his vehicle was also uninsured.

The driver, a 24-year-old Romeo man, was arrested for having several warrants for his arrest.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a short-barreled rifle belonging to the passenger, an 18-year-old man from Lapeer. MSP also located two brass knuckles and 12 double-edged daggers inside the car.

The driver was turned over to Imlay City Police on his warrants while the passenger was lodged in the Macomb County Jail

"Troopers are continuing to look for, locate and seize illegal weapons during traffic stops," said MSP. Lt. Shaw. "By continuing to take these illegal guns off the street we are helping build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure."

READ NEXT: Detroit Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side