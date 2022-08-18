Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said.

The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash.

Dispatchers told police that a motorcycle was down and the driver was laying in the roadway.

Preliminary information from state police found that a 47-year-old female driver from Wayne County was traveling too fast in the westbound I-96 curve near Evergreen Road and crashed.

READ NEXT: US traffic deaths hit 20-year high in early 2022

Police said the motorcyclist crashed and the driver collided with the median wall, killing her.

The victim's family was notified.