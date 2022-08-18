Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said.
The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash.
Dispatchers told police that a motorcycle was down and the driver was laying in the roadway.
Preliminary information from state police found that a 47-year-old female driver from Wayne County was traveling too fast in the westbound I-96 curve near Evergreen Road and crashed.
Police said the motorcyclist crashed and the driver collided with the median wall, killing her.
The victim's family was notified.