Motown Museum announces first exhibit at Esther Gordy Edwards Centre for Excellence

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The Esther Gordy Edwards Centre for Excellence, part of the Motown Museum, announced the first exhinit that will be installed in the 38,000 square foot space that opened last year.

Psychedelic Soul: A Journey Through Rhythms and Time, will be the first official exhibit in the space.

The period from 1967 to 1975 marked Motown’s bold Psychedelic Soul era, when the label expanded beyond its signature love songs to embrace experimentation and socially conscious storytelling. Guided by producer Norman Whitfi eld, artists like The Temptations helped defi ne the sound with Grammy-winning hits such as "Cloud 9" and "Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone."

Psychedelic Soul: A Journey Through Rhythms and Time features rare vinyl releases, vintage fashion, immersive multimedia and artifacts that capture the cultural and technological shifts of the era. Through docent-led tours, the exhibition connects this transformative chapter of Motown’s history to its lasting influence on contemporary music and culture.

The exhibit will open to the public on Friday, April 17, and run through September 27.

While public tours of the original Hitsville U.S.A. campus remain paused during the Museum’s ongoing expansion project, Motown Museum is utilizing the Esther Gordy Edwards Centre for Excellence to welcome guests, offer a curated exhibition experience and continue sharing the Motown story in new and engaging ways.