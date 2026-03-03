Mount Clemens man pleads to child porn charges

article

The Brief A Mount Clemens man has pleaded to child pornography crimes. George Pointer, 68, pleaded no contest to using a computer to commit a crime and distribution of child sexually abusive material.



The backstory:

George Pointer pleaded no contest to multiple counts of using a computer to commit a crime and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

Under this plea, Pointer is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. He is also subject to registration under Wyatt’s Law, which is a database of individuals who are convicted of criminal offenses related to children.

"These offenses are deeply serious," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "The distribution of child sexually abusive material is not a victimless act — each file represents the abuse of a real child, and the continued sharing of that material compounds the harm.

"The use of a computer to facilitate these crimes allows exploitation to spread rapidly and broadly, increasing the scope of victimization. My office remains steadfast in pursuing those who exploit children and misuse technology to do so."

Pointer pleaded to:

Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime – maximum imprisonment of four years or more but less than 10 years, a seven-year felony.

Two counts of child sexually abusive material - distribution, a seven-year felony.

Pointer is scheduled to be sentenced April 28.