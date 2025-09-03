Mount Pleasant man accused of holding woman hostage, repeatedly sexually assaulting her for a week

article

A Mount Pleasant man is facing felony charges after a woman he had allegedly held captive escaped and went for help.

According to Michigan State Police, the 21-year-old victim went to a Mount Pleasant business on Saturday and reported that she had been held captive for a week by a homeless man in a tent. During that time, she alleged that the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old William Paul Thompson, repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The victim told police that Thompson also threatened her with a weapon.

The victim provided police with Thompson's whereabouts, and he was arrested. On Tuesday, he was arraigned on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, and felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.

Thompson is currently being held in the Isabella County Jail.