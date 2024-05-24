Movement Music Fest, Kensington Art Fair, and more things to do this Memorial Day weekend in Metro Detroit

The holiday weekend is finally here. Spend it outside at one of the many events happening in Metro Detroit:

Novi BBQ Fest

Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27

Twelve Mile Crossing in Novi

Relax and let someone else do the grilling this weekend at the Novi BBQ Fest. Sample BBQ and whiskey, enjoy live entertainment, and more.

Tickets start at $7. Get tickets here.

Movement Music Festival

Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27

Hart Plaza in Detroit

Headline sets include German-Bosnian DJ and producer Solomun and Richie Hawtin. These acts join previously announced headliner Fatboy Slim at the annual Memorial Day Weekend fest.

Get tickets here.

Kensington Art Fair

Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27

Kensington Metropark in Milford

Shop handmade creations, enjoy food from a number of food trucks, and more at this annual art fair.

While you're there, check out the beach or bike around the metropark while you celebrate the holiday.

Learn more here.

Memorial Weekend Festival

Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27

Hazel Park Recreation Department

Enjoy a carnival, live entertainment, a Memorial Day parade, and more family fun all weekend.

Learn more here.

Featured article

Big Bounce America

Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26

Steffens Park in Fraser

Spend up to three hours jumping on the world's larges bounce house of other inflatables.

Sessions for both children and adults are available.

Learn more and get tickets here.

Greater Rochester Heritage Days

Rochester Municipal Park

Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26

This fest promises fun for the whole family. Enjoy a car show, crafts, live entertainment from dance groups and bands, and more.

Learn more here.

Royal Oak Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival

Saturday, May 25 from 6-9 p.m.

Memorial Park in Royal Oak

Choose from more than 150 beers, wines, ciders, seltzers, and cocktails to sample at this 21 and up event.

Tickets are $50, with a VIP option also available. Get tickets here.