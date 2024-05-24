Movement Music Fest, Kensington Art Fair, and more things to do this Memorial Day weekend in Metro Detroit
The holiday weekend is finally here. Spend it outside at one of the many events happening in Metro Detroit:
Novi BBQ Fest
- Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27
- Twelve Mile Crossing in Novi
Relax and let someone else do the grilling this weekend at the Novi BBQ Fest. Sample BBQ and whiskey, enjoy live entertainment, and more.
Tickets start at $7. Get tickets here.
Movement Music Festival
- Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27
- Hart Plaza in Detroit
Headline sets include German-Bosnian DJ and producer Solomun and Richie Hawtin. These acts join previously announced headliner Fatboy Slim at the annual Memorial Day Weekend fest.
Kensington Art Fair
- Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27
- Kensington Metropark in Milford
Shop handmade creations, enjoy food from a number of food trucks, and more at this annual art fair.
While you're there, check out the beach or bike around the metropark while you celebrate the holiday.
Memorial Weekend Festival
- Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27
- Hazel Park Recreation Department
Enjoy a carnival, live entertainment, a Memorial Day parade, and more family fun all weekend.
Featured
Big Bounce America
- Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26
- Steffens Park in Fraser
Spend up to three hours jumping on the world's larges bounce house of other inflatables.
Sessions for both children and adults are available.
Learn more and get tickets here.
Greater Rochester Heritage Days
- Rochester Municipal Park
- Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26
This fest promises fun for the whole family. Enjoy a car show, crafts, live entertainment from dance groups and bands, and more.
Royal Oak Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival
- Saturday, May 25 from 6-9 p.m.
- Memorial Park in Royal Oak
Choose from more than 150 beers, wines, ciders, seltzers, and cocktails to sample at this 21 and up event.
Tickets are $50, with a VIP option also available. Get tickets here.