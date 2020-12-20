Movie theaters, bowling alleys set to reopen Monday

It’s been a long 9 months. The pandemic turned our lives upside down. Businesses shut down, and there were limitations on what we can do.

But this week, the Pfizer vaccine became available. Governor Whitmer announced casinos, bowling alleys and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

They were able to open a short time during the Fall, but due to a massive increase of COVID-19 cases, they were ordered to shut down a short time later. However, things will be different this time around.

"The parameters which we’re allowed to open preclude us from offering food and beverage, the premises is folks should leave their masks on at all times," said Emagine Entertainment CEO, Paul Glantz.

But popcorn and movies go hand and had for the movie goers and theaters, themselves.

"In our case, 48% of our revenue come from other things than ticket sales," Paul said. "So we’re opening with one arm tied behind out backs, but again glass is half full circumstance. We’re just delighted people are going to be able to visit the movies during the holiday season."

Emagine Theaters across Metro Detroit will be opening Wednesday at 20% capacity. Tom Hanks new movie, News of the World and Wonder Woman 1984, are expected to be top attractions - just in time for Christmas.

"The week before Christmas and New Year’s, is typically the biggest week of the year," Paul said.





