Mpox in Wayne County: Health department confirms first case since 2022

The Brief One case of mpox has been confirmed in Wayne County A global health emergency was declared due to the outbreak in sub-Saharan Africa Avoid direct skin-to-skin contact with people with a rash



The Wayne County Health Department (WCPH) says it has its first case of mpox since the global outbreak two years ago.

In a release from the WCPH, a case of MPOX was confirmed in a resident in the county – but says there is a low risk to the public due to the nature of how MPOX is spread.

The WCPH is awaiting the specific virus type and said that there have been no new cases of the new strain of mpox (Clade 1 type) that are linked to an outbreak in sub-Saharan Africa. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency due to the nature of the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo where there have been over 14,000 cases and 524 deaths.

Mpox does not spread through the air between people, though an individual with mpox is contagious for a total of 2-4 weeks.

Symptoms include flu-like symptoms including fevers, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and respiratory symptoms. There's also a rash that resembles pimples or blisters and symptoms start within 1 days after exposure.

The health department is recommending vaccines for those at risk of exposure. Taken four weeks apart, two doses are needed for full protection.

A medical health worker prepares a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris on July 27, 2022. French government announced on July 25, 2022 to mobilize "additional arms" to vaccinate against monkeypox, at a tim Expand

Mpox vaccinations are available at no cost and testing at low to no cost at Wayne County Public Health Division, by calling 734-727-7101.

What is mpox?

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a disease caused by infection with a virus similar in nature to smallpox. It is not related to chickenpox.

People with mpox often get a rash that goes through several stages – including scabs – before healing.

There are two types of mpox – Clade I and Clade II. Clade II causes more severe illnesses and deaths and can kill up to 10% of people infected. Clade II caused the global outbreak in 2022 and infections are less severe.

The mpox being spread in Africa is Clade II.

How is mpox spread?

According to the CDC, mpox is spread through one of three ways:

Direct contact with infected animals

Close contact (including intimate contact) with a person with mpox

Direct contact with contaminated materials

How to prevent mpox

The CDC recommends avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks similar to mpox and also getting vaccinated.