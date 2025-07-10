MS-13 gang member among 2 illegals arrested in Sterling Heights

article

The Brief Two men illegally in the US were arrested in a motel fight by Sterling Heights police. One of the men was found to be a member of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), border patrol said. More than five grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized during the incident.



Detroit U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two illegals from El Salvador last weekend - one of them an international gang member.

The backstory:

One man admitted to being a member of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and spent time in a Salvadorian prison for murder, according to a release from the US Border Patrol.

CBP Detroit Station agents responded to help Sterling Heights police which had arrested the two men involved in a fight at a motel on Sunday.

Both men were found to be illegally in the US according to records, while during interviews, one of the men admitted to being a member of MS-13, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The man said he served 20 years in a Salvadoran prison for the murder of a rival gang member.

In the arrest, Sterling Heights police also seized just over five grams of crystal methamphetamine found during the incident.

"This is a major win for the U.S. Border Patrol and the safety of our communities," said Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo Jr., Detroit Sector in a release. "This arrest is a clear example of how agents and our law enforcement partners are protecting our towns by removing violent criminals from our country."

Both men are being processed for removal from the United States.

The Source: This report is from information provided by the U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Station.



