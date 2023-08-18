MSP: 14-year-old with autism killed in hit-and-run walking on 696 ramp

Michigan State Police wants the public's help in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in the early morning hours of Friday.

A 14-year-old boy with autism had left his family's apartment and was struck by a car on the ramp of Grosbeck and I-696.

His mother called 911 to report him missing.

"My son left. He’s on the autistic spectrum. Fourteen," his mother said on the dispatch recording.

Dispatcher: "When did you see him last?"

"Maybe at 2 a.m." she said.

At about 5 a.m. another 911 call came in, but this time to report the fatal crash.

"Someone reported a person walking on the ramp at Groesbeck from 696 and right after that, a report of someone being hit by a car," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, MSP. "We’re hoping that this individual realizes they struck somebody and turn themselves in, because we don’t know exactly what occurred out there."

Michigan State Police are leading the investigation.

"Troopers are in that area looking for different technology we have over there," he said.

Police are also waiting to learn more from the medical examiner's report

Michigan State Police say right now they need anyone who saw something or knows about this fatal incident to speak up,

"The person until they left may not have been at fault - you can't walk on the freeway or the freeway ramp," Shaw said. "So you can’t determine who is at fault but once you leave the scene and don’t report it, then that becomes a problem with that crash."

Back at the apartment complex where the victim’s family lives neighbors offer support as they deal with this tragedy

"I’m just praying for her and the family," said a neighbor."I am just wishing her peace."