MSP detective accused of sending nudes to widow, several others

A civil lawsuit has been filed against a Michigan State Police detective who allegedly sent pictures of his genitals and masturbation videos to a grieving widow.

After a woman from Livingston County lost her husband to suicide in 2020, the MSP detective assigned to the case began sending her inappropriate messages, she said.

"My husband took his life. He shot himself in front of me," the woman told FOX 2 under anonymity due to her fear of retaliation from the detective.

The detective was punished but is still on the job – working out of the Brighton Post. He has been with the department for about 27 years.

"I complied to most all things just because I was afraid," she said.

The alleged victim said the detective used her husband’s suicide investigation as a front to make unsolicited sexual advances.

"I was grieving, going through a lot, and it was very shocking," the woman said, adding that there was no relationship between them.

Things escalated, with him allegedly showing up at her apartment uninvited and demanding to meet.

"He got out of his car and he walked over to my car, and my window was down, and he put his hand underneath my shirt and grabbed my breast," the woman said.

After this went on for about two years, she reported him to MSP. An internal investigation was opened, but the detective was not fired. The extent of his punishment was not disclosed.

"This is a state police officer. You can't make it up," said Attorney Bill Colovos.

Since the woman went public last week, three other alleged victims have contacted Colovos with eerily similar stories about the same detective, he said. One woman even had to change her phone number because the harassment got so incessant.



"The one person just came in to report something, a few days later he's sending photos of him being shirtless," Colovos said.

The additional potential victims bolster the woman's credibility even more, according to the attorney.



"I suspected that he's done it many times. He was too sly… I don't like to use the words ‘good at what he did,’ but he had a method. You could just tell he'd done it before," the widow said. "I don't want this to happen to anybody else."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.