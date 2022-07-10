MSP: Driver killed after speeding, losing control of motorcycle on I-696

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday night on a freeway in Farmington Hills.

Police said the driver was speeding on I-696 near Inkster Road around 10 p.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle. The driver was ejected and landed in a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The freeway was closed during the investigation.

