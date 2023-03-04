MSP: Driver of crashed car fatally struck on I-96, at-fault driver without license

A woman crashed, got out of her car and was fatally struck by a driver without a license Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators said the woman lost control of her car and crashed driving westbound on I-96 near Evergreen around 7:50 a.m. Officials said she got out of the car after it crashed.

A 21-year-old woman from Southfield was speeding and also lost control of her car. She T-boned the car from the previous crash, striking the driver that was outside of her car, said MSP.

Police said the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital and did not have a driver's license. Unfortunately, the driver that was struck was pronounced deceased on the scene.

"This was another tragic crash that could have been avoided," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "We want to remind everyone to stay in your car after a crash. However, the at-fault driver should have not even been on the road in the first place."

Officials are attempting to locate the family of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and pends prosecutor review.

