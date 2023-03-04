Elderly man killed after plow truck backs into him, Ann Arbor Police say

Ann Arbor Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident involving a plow truck Friday night.

Around 7:10 p.m., a man was plowing snow in the 500 block of W Huron Street, west of the University of Michigan. While the 58-year-old driver was plowing the driveway, investigators say he backed into an elderly man.

Police said the driver didn't know he struck someone until a bystander who witnessed the crash got his attention. That was when the driver stopped.

Officials said the victim, an 80-year-old Ann Arbor resident, suffered significant head trauma at the scene. He was transported to the University of Michigan hospital where he was, unfortunately, pronounced deceased.

The driver of the plow truck is said to have remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

