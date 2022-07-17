MSP: Driver unable to avoid pedestrian on I-94 hits and kills him; cooperating with police

The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on the freeway Saturday.

MSP responded to the scene at 10:30 p.m. on I-94 near Little Mack in Roseville.

Investigators said the driver of the car was going eastbound in the center lane when she saw a pedestrian who was also in the center lane. She swerved but was unable to avoid hitting him.

Troopers located a deceased white man, believed to be about 30 years old, on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

READ NEXT: Metro Detroit man speaks out after his Lyft driver was drunk while driving him back home